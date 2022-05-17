ALLENTOWN, Pa. - State Sen. Pat Browne and Jarrett Coleman are in a close race for the Republican nomination for the chance to represent parts of Lehigh and Bucks counties in the Pennsylvania Senate.
Coleman has a slight lead, with 10,582 votes. Browne currently has 10,461 votes.
Both are competing for the chance to represent the 16th Senatorial District. The district covers parts of Lehigh and Bucks counties, including Quakertown, Perkasie, Wards 13 and 18 in Allentown, and Upper Macungie Township.
Before being elected Senate Appropriations Committee Chairman, Browne served as Senate Majority Whip from 2011 to 2014, according to his website. He was reelected in November 2018 to his fourth full term as State Senator.
Coleman serves as a school board director for the Parkland School District.
You can head to the 69 News website for local and statewide election results as they come in.
The general election will be held November 8.