POTTSTOWN, Pa. — A Pennsylvania lawmaker is now preparing to move from one chamber to the other.

The Associated Press on Thursday declared Republican state Rep. Tracy Pennycuick the winner of the state Senate's 24th District, which comprises parts of Berks and Montgomery counties.

Pennycuick will replace fellow Republican Bob Mensch, who has represented the district since 2009. He announced in October 2021 that he would be retiring at the end of his current term, saying he wants to take some time for himself, his family, and his friends.

Pennycuick, who has represented Montgomery County's 147th District in the state House of Representatives since January 2021, won the Senate seat with 52% of the vote over Democrat Jill Dennin.

Pennycuick is a U.S. Army combat veteran who served 26 years of active and reserve duty. She and her husband live in Lower Salford Township. They have four children and two grandchildren.

Dennin is a New York native who has lived with her husband in Gilbertsville since 1989. They have four adult sons.

Dennin has a degree in political science and public policy, and after graduating from college, she worked in state and federal relations in Washington, D.C. She also served on the Boyertown Area School Board.

The 24th District was redrawn after the 2020 census to take in more of Berks and Montgomery counties and none of Bucks County. It includes the Berks boroughs of Bally, Bechtelsville, Boyertown, and Topton, as well as many of the surrounding townships.

In Montgomery County, the district includes Collegeville, East Greenville, Green Lane, North Wales, Pennsburg, Pottstown, Red Hill, Schwenksville, and Trappe.