NEWTOWN, Pa. - Name recognition, tons of cash, and an endorsement from former President Donald Trump have been campaign keys for Dr. Mehmet Oz, but he faces the highest unfavorability rating among GOP voters.
Coming into election day polls have him leading, but only slightly.
Hedge fund manager David McCormick, who's spent nearly as much, has been Oz's steady rival throughout the primary season. The pair have traded brutal attack ads on TV, which may have opened the door for a third candidate who may now upend the race.
Far-right candidate Kathy Barnette has surged into the margin of error for a victory, despite spending only a fraction of what Oz and McCormick have.
The 50-year-old, who lost in the 2020 general election for a congressional seat in the Philly suburbs, has talked openly about being the product of rape.
With the rise comes the criticism. Both Oz and McCormick contend she hasn't been properly vetted and have highlighted controversial comments she's made in the past on Muslims and gays.
The other GOP Senate candidates are Jeff Bartos, George Bochetto, Sean Gale, and Carla Sands.