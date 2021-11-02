Pottsville Mayor James Muldowney

POTTSVILLE, Pa. — Pottsville voters may have chosen to keep their mayor in office for another four years.

With all 11 of the city's precincts reporting their in-person vote count, Democrat James Muldowney is leading Republican businessman and city Councilman Dave Clews with 53%-47% of the vote. Those results are not official, partly because mail-in ballots may not yet be fully counted.

If Muldowney holds on to his lead, he will win a third term as mayor of the Schuylkill County city.

As mayor, Muldowney's duties include serving as the director of the city's public affairs department, which includes his office, the police department, the zoning and code enforcement office, and the health office.

Like Clews, Muldowney is also a businessman. He serves as the general manager of Victor E. Muncy Inc., a Pottsville-based door company.

