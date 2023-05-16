READING, Pa. — Even before Tuesday's primary elections, Berks County was guaranteed to have at least one new commissioner in 2024.
That's because Democrat Kevin Barnhardt gave up his seat on the 3-member board earlier this year to assume the role of the county's chief operations officer, and his interim replacement, Lucine Sihelnik, chose not to seek election to the board.
The other two commissioners, Republicans Christian Leinbach of Tilden Township and Michael Rivera of Bern Township, did seek their party's nomination for another term, and both men appeared to emerge victorious in their bids.
With all 202 of the county's precincts reporting their results, Leinbach had 28% of the vote and Rivera had 21%, putting them ahead of the three other candidates on the GOP ballot, including former Commissioner Mark Scott, a Douglass Township resident who lost to Rivera in the May 2019 primary.
Scott finished with 18% of the vote in Tuesday's primary.
"I ran an honorable campaign," Scott told 69 News Reporter Tom Rader. "I didn't get the most votes, but I got the best votes."
The other two Republicans on the primary ballot were Maria Bogdanova-Peifer of Oley Township (18%) and David Golowski of Bern Township (16%).
Leinbach and Rivera will be joined on November's general election ballot by the Democrats' top two primary vote-getters.
Again, with all 202 of the county's precincts reporting their results, Dante Santoni Jr., a former state representative from Wyomissing, and Spring Township Supervisor Jess Royer were the two candidates with the most votes, 31% and 28%, respectively. They led Isamac Torres-Figueroa, a former Reading School Board member from Exeter Township, and Twin Valley School Board Director Douglas Metcalfe of Robeson Township.
The top three vote-getters in November's general election will be elected to a four-year term. They'll be paid an annual salary of $110,339.