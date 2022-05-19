The 16th District State Senate race is still remarkably close right now.
Political newcomer Jarrett Coleman holds a 30-vote lead over longtime State Sen. Pat Browne. More than 34,000 Republican voters in parts of Bucks and Lehigh counties cast votes in that race. Now the candidates must wait for decisions on hundreds of mail-in ballots.
Things are going to be very interesting starting on Friday. That's when provisional ballots will start to be counted, but there are also hundreds of potential segregated ballots, which are mail-in and drop box votes that had an issue and were set aside.
We learned those could be the biggest point of contention in the race.
"We have to clean up this process, this is unacceptable," said Coleman.
Coleman said people shouldn't have to wait this long to learn the outcome of elections. Between Lehigh and Bucks counties, there are still around 2,000 ballots outstanding. Some of those are provisional, which are usually ballots that people fill out at a polling place after initially opting to be a mail-in voter.
But it's the segregated ballots that Coleman doesn't think should count.
"It's important that we continue to make sure that illegal mail-in ballots are not counted," said Coleman.
Segregated ballots include votes that were turned in undated or unsigned. Bucks County Deputy Director of Communications Jim O'Malley said those likely won't be a factor.
"Ballots that come in without signatures, or without dates, historically the Board of Elections has opted not to count those," said O'Malley.
But O'Malley confirmed there were cases where ballot drop boxes were locked down because someone illegally dropped off more than one ballot. In those cases, every ballot in the box was segregated as well, and he said those are usually counted after review.
"Those will be segregated and they will be acted on by the Board of Elections," said O'Malley.
But Coleman said, if that happens, he plans to fight it.
"We can't tell which ballots were illegally gotten. That whole drop box should be not counted," said Coleman.
Coleman said, if counted, the segregated ballots are likely to favor Browne.
"He knows that, if he can get those ballots, they will benefit him heavily in this race," said Coleman.
And Coleman said he believes the Browne campaign has already started trying to make that happen.
"Our campaign has been alerted that the Browne campaign is attempting to have the 700 illegal mail-in ballots counted, to his benefit," said Coleman.
Coleman said that "alert" came from sources he has, sources he did not share with us.
Ultimately the decision will come down to the Board of Elections in each county. Coleman said he'll be watching closely.
"We have a legal team in place. They're going to monitor the situation in Lehigh County and in Bucks County," said Coleman.
We reached out to State Sen. Browne's office for a comment, but we did not receive a response.
We also spoke with the Board of Elections in Lehigh and Bucks counties and both told us neither campaign has reached out to them about this issue.