READING, Pa. — The Reading City Council will welcome a couple new members to its chambers in 2024, with the two seats up for grab being vacated by their current holders.
In the city's first district...
Democrat Christopher Daubert didn't seek election to a full term after his appointment to the seat that was vacated by the resignation of Brianna Tyson in April 2022. That cleared the way for Vanessa Campos and Stephen Yarnell to enter the race.
With votes in all 8 of the district's precincts being counted after Tuesday's primary election, Campos had 63% of the vote to Yarnell's 37%.
Campos is a former teacher and reading department head in the Reading School District.
"My educational and professional qualifications are perfectly suited for this diligent role," Campos said in her campaign announcement in January. "I look forward to representing my city in this position with the leadership and qualifications required of elected officials."
Yarnell has worked as a labor and employment attorney for more than 30 years, and if his name sounds familiar to older residents of Reading, his father, Victor, once served as the city's mayor and a state representative.
The Democratic nominee will face Republican Louis Perugini, who ran unopposed in his party's primary. Perugini, a veteran of various campaigns, lost his bid for the council seat to Tyson in 2021's general election.
The winner of November's vote will serve the remaining two years of Tyson's original term.
The first district is made up of southwest Reading, including Millmont and Oakbrook.
In the city's second district...
After all 7 of the precincts in the second district reported their results, Democrat Jaime Baez Jr. led with 57% of the vote to Janice Grant's 43%.
Baez has worked in customer service for the financial industry. In 2022, he established a business, called Smothered Sensations J.C.J LLC.
No one sought the Republican nomination.
The seat is being vacated by Marcia Goodman-Hinnershitz, who was first elected to the council in 2003.
The second district is located in southeast Reading.
Starting in January, members of the city council will be paid an annual salary of $6,250.