READING, Pa. — Reading voters who went to the polls Tuesday overwhelmingly approved a pair of ballot questions concerning the city's home rule charter.
The first question, which involved the recall of elected officials, was approved 67%-33%. That means anyone seeking to recall an elected official in Reading will now be required to follow the process set forth by the Pennsylvania Constitution.
The second question, which called for removing a current provision for amending the charter, was approved 76%-24%. It now makes the charter consistent with what state law requires, which is that petitions to change the charter need to go through the board of elections.
City officials had described the two questions as "housekeeping measures."