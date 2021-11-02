Election Day polling place in Reading
Kevin Fitzsimmons | 69 News

READING, Pa. — Reading voters who went to the polls Tuesday overwhelmingly approved a pair of ballot questions concerning the city's home rule charter.

The first question, which involved the recall of elected officials, was approved 67%-33%. That means anyone seeking to recall an elected official in Reading will now be required to follow the process set forth by the Pennsylvania Constitution.

The second question, which called for removing a current provision for amending the charter, was approved 76%-24%. It now makes the charter consistent with what state law requires, which is that petitions to change the charter need to go through the board of elections.

City officials had described the two questions as "housekeeping measures."

Tags

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.