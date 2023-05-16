READING, Pa. — Democrat Donna Reed has moved a step closer to being elected to her first term as the Reading City Council's president.
With all 44 of the city's precincts reporting their primary election results, Reed, a council veteran, won 57% of the vote to secure her party's nomination. She defeated Virna Quiñones, who earned 43% of the Democratic vote.
Reed will face Republican Evelyn Morrison in November's general election. Morrison ran unopposed in her party's primary.
Reed was appointed to the president's position in January, after Johanny Cepeda-Freytiz resigned to serve Berks County in the Pennsylvania House of Representatives. Cepeda-Fretytiz held the president's seat for six months, following the sudden death of Jeffrey Waltman in June 2022.
Prior to Reed's appointment, she represented the city's District 5 as its councilperson.
The winner of November's election will go on to serve two years as the council's president, being paid an annual salary of $6,875. That's an increase from the current pay of $5,500 per year.