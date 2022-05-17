In a contest for the Republican nomination to face 8th Congressional District Rep. Matt Cartwright, former Trump administration official Jim Bognet was breezing to a win over former Hazleton Mayor Mike Marsicano.
With 95% of precincts reporting unofficial tallies, Bognet, of Hazle Township, had 44,192 votes or 68.9% to 19,982 or 31.10% for Marsicano, whom Bognet also handily defeated in the primary two years ago.
The Associated Press declared Bognet the winner.
Bognet, a Penn State graduate, was appointed to a position in the Trump administration after working on several political campaigns.
Marsicano is a retired commercial pilot who now operates a trucking and metal business.
Cartwright, 61, of Moosic, who is seeking a sixth term, was unopposed in the primary. He beat Bognet in the general election two years ago.
The newly redrawn 8th Congressional District encompasses all of Wayne, Pike and Lackawanna counties, along with parts of Luzerne and Monroe counties. It includes the cities of Scranton and Wilkes-Barre.
For 25 years, Cartwright, an attorney, worked at the law firm of Munley, Munley, and Cartwright in Scranton.