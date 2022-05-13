Candidates are in the final days of campaigning for next Tuesday's election.
In the 7th Congressional District, the Republican race pits two business owners against each other for the chance to face Democratic incumbent Susan Wild in the fall.
“That's what I'm getting from you, is that you don't want to acknowledge him,” I said to Lisa Scheller about her opponent Kevin Dellicker, after our interview on running for the GOP primary in the 7th Congressional District.
“No,” she said.
“So you don't think he has a shot?” I asked.
“We are done here,” a campaign aide said.
Scheller wouldn’t mention Dellicker, at least during our interview.
"I've been focused on Susan Wild," Scheller said.
"I'm a conservative, I'm an optimist and an originalist when it comes to the Constitution," Dellicker said.
Dellicker is a New Tripoli-based business owner who does talk about Scheller. He's critical of her business's factory in China. He's says it's a conflict of interest. If elected, he'd propose a capital gains tax holiday for people and businesses to divest investments from China.
"She's invested in China instead of the United States," Dellicker said. "That's not fighting for Pennsylvania. That's not America first."
Scheller, who lost to Wild in 2020, defends her Tamaqua-based business, saying it's 100% American-owned. She says she's invested millions into the local economy.
She says she'll stand up to China on things like intellectual property rights and fair trade.
"My business is 100% owned and I absolutely know how to stand up for what I stand for. I know I will stand up for American jobs and American interests," Scheller said.
Both candidates blame Democrats and the Biden administration for inflation and high gas prices. They also support a balanced budget amendment and want to secure the southern border and curb fentanyl flowing into the country.
They differ slightly on abortion. Dellicker would support it only if the mother's life is at risk. Scheller would also allow it for victims of rape and incest.