PHILLIPSBURG, N.J. — Three Democrats and three Republicans were on the ballot in the race for three open seats on the five-member Phillipsburg Town Council.
With all 11 of Phillipsburg's precincts reporting their results, only 68 votes separated the top vote-getter from the last-place finisher in the six-way race.
The breakdown, according to the unofficial results, are:
- Peter Marino, (R): 1,495
- Lee Clark, (D): 1,484
- Keith Kennedy, (D): 1,481
- Mark Lutz, (R): 1,445
- Robert Fulper, (R): 1,440
- Derick Lewis, (D): 1,427
- Write-in votes: 28
If those totals stand, Marino, Clark, and Kennedy will take seats on the board, unseating the incumbents Lutz and Fulper.