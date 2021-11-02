Phillipsburg Municipal Building sign generic town council

PHILLIPSBURG, N.J. — Three Democrats and three Republicans were on the ballot in the race for three open seats on the five-member Phillipsburg Town Council.

With all 11 of Phillipsburg's precincts reporting their results, only 68 votes separated the top vote-getter from the last-place finisher in the six-way race.

The breakdown, according to the unofficial results, are:

  • Peter Marino, (R): 1,495
  • Lee Clark, (D): 1,484
  • Keith Kennedy, (D): 1,481
  • Mark Lutz, (R): 1,445
  • Robert Fulper, (R): 1,440
  • Derick Lewis, (D): 1,427
  • Write-in votes: 28

If those totals stand, Marino, Clark, and Kennedy will take seats on the board, unseating the incumbents Lutz and Fulper.

