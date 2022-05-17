Local Election Headlines
Local News
His victory comes as he continues to recover from a stroke at a hospital in Lancaster. Read more
Hours before the polls were set to close, Lt. Governor John Fetterman, candidate for U.S. Senate, underwent a procedure to implant a pacemaker after he suffered a stroke over the weekend. Read more
A woman who alleges the entertainer sexually assaulted her at the Playboy Mansion previously said the assault took place in 1974, when she was 15. In a recent filing, however, she said she now believes it happened in 1975, when she was 16. Read more
Jake Corman will temporarily assume the duties of acting lieutenant governor after John Fetterman went through a "standard procedure” to get a pacemaker with a defibrillator. Read more
Coming into election day polls have Dr. Mehmet Oz leading, but only slightly. Read more
Josh Shapiro, who is running unopposed, tweeted Tuesday that he's tested positive for COVID. Read more
A judge ruled that polls will remain open county-wide until 9 p.m. due to numerous voting issues across the county. Read more
Reading Hospital said the number of COVID-19 infections is climbing. Read more
The new center will be located between the high school and the athletic fields. Read more
Proposed improvements consist of widening US 222 from Schaeffer Road in Maidencreek Township to the Kutztown Bypass in Richmond Township. Read more
PITTSBURGH, Pa. - Republican Senate candidate Dave McCormick will be hoping to celebrate and accept his party's nomination Tuesday night. Read more
4 Democratic candidates compete for party's nomination for Pa. Senate seat; Fetterman getting pacemaker
PITTSBURGH, Pa. - John Fetterman casts his vote Tuesday using an emergency ballot, then gets a pacemaker implanted to address the cause of his recent stroke. Read more
Several Republicans are squaring off to challenge the Democrats for the Governor's seat. Read more
The winner will face Democratic Congresswoman Susan Wild in November. Read more
Northampton County Council to discuss Gracedale finances, Executive McClure's plan to save nursing home
The Upper Nazareth Township home for the aged and infirm faces a staff shortage and a potential State of Pennsylvania mandate that would require even more employees. Read more
A stroke put him in the hospital in the campaign’s closing days. Read more
The cause of the incident is still under investigation. Read more
Patrick Mazziota, 60, of Walnutport, was pronounced dead at the scene. Read more
Jaseer Pearson, 19, is charged with firearms not to be carried without a license and recklessly endangering another person. Read more
Marion DeJesus, 57, was found Tuesday. Read more
More than 1,000 families were without power Tuesday afternoon. Read more
UGI said the average customer will see a monthly increase of about 7% on June 1. Read more
Shapiro is the presumptive Democratic nominee for governor as he is running unchallenged in Tuesday's primary election. Read more
Fans lining up for beer and hot dogs at Philadelphia's Wells Fargo Center will also be boosting Shift4's business. Read more
Vizinex RFID makes radio frequency identification (RFID) tags, used to track items, such as pallets, weapons and medical devices. Read more
The county said not all locations are having problems with the electronic ballots, but that it is 'widespread.' Read more
Bethlehem Steel Corp.'s former San Francisco offices have found a new use as a restaurant with two wine bars, along with displays of home furnishings. Read more
Another Dollar General could be coming to Schuylkill County. Read more
A voter told 69 News the doors were locked at Schadt Avenue Park in Whitehall Township when polls opened at 7 a.m. Read more
US and World News
North Korea on Wednesday reported 232,880 new cases of fever and another six deaths as leader Kim Jong Un accused officials of “immaturity” and “slackness” in handling the escalating COVID-19 outbreak. The country’s anti-virus headquarters said 62 people have died and more than 1.7 million fell ill amid a rapid spread of fever since late April. It said more than a million people recovered but at least 691,170 remain in quarantine. Outside experts say most of the illnesses would be COVID-19, although North Korea has been able to confirm only a small number of COVID-19 cases since acknowledging an omicron outbreak last week, likely because of insufficient testing capabilities. Read more
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has made “self-reliance” his governing lynchpin during his decade in power and shunned international help for his people. But a massive outbreak of suspected COVID-19 has left Kim at a critical crossroads. Does he swallow his pride and accept help or does he go it alone even though a huge number of fatalities could undermine his leadership? The outbreak is likely several times worse than the North's official media says, since COVID-19 tests and medicine are in short supply. Some analysts say North Korea would not accept help from rival South Korea or the U.S. They say it would more likely accept quiet, unofficial shipments from its ally China. Read more
Three of New Mexico’s five national forests will be off limits to the public starting this week due to active wildfires and extreme fire danger. The announcement came Tuesday as Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham said the damage from a record-setting fire burning in northern New Mexico will be significant with estimates of burned structures likely to range between 1,000 and 1,500 as more assessments are done. The governor stressed that was a rough estimate. The fire has charred more than 468 square miles over the last 42 days and evacuation orders remain in place for some surrounding villages. Wildfires also are burning elsewhere in New Mexico as hot and dry conditions persist. Read more
The Orlando Magic won the NBA draft lottery and landed the No. 1 overall pick for the first time since they got Dwight Howard nearly two decades ago. Orlando finished with the worst record in the Eastern Conference at 22-60 and missed the playoffs for the eighth time in 10 years. But they got a huge win in the lottery, with the top pick for the first time since taking Howard in 2004. Duke’s Paolo Banchero, Gonzaga’s Chet Holmgren, Purdue’s Jaden Ivey and Auburn’s Jabari Smith are widely considered the most likely candidates to be taken first. The draft is June 23 in New York. Oklahoma City got the second pick, followed by Houston and Sacramento. Read more
A co-owner of the Boston Celtics is donating $2 million toward protecting the Florida manatees and their habitat following two seasons of record-breaking manatee mortalities in the state. Fox Rock Foundation will give $1 million each to the nonprofits Fish & Wildlife Foundation of Florida and Save the Manatee Club. The foundation is a family charity overseen by Celtics co-owner Rob Hale and his wife, Karen. Last year, a record 1,100 manatees died largely from starvation because water pollution from agricultural, septic tank, urban runoff and other sources has diminished their main winter food source along Florida’s east coast. Read more
The fall of Mariupol appears at hand as Ukraine is moving to abandon a sprawling steel plant where its soldiers had held out under relentless bombardment for months, which would make it the biggest city to fall into Russian hands. Much of it, though, has been reduced to rubble. Ukraine estimates some 20,000 civilians have been killed in the Russian assault on Mariupol, a city on the Azov Sea that stands between the Russian mainland and the Crimean Peninsula, which Russia seized from Ukraine in 2014. Hundreds of Ukrainian fighters have left the Azovstal steel plant and turned themselves over to Russian hands. Ukraine officials say efforts continue to get the remaining troops in the plant out safely. Read more
The girlfriend of a man arrested in a shooting in Dallas’ Koreatown that wounded three women of Asian descent in a hair salon told police that he has delusions that Asian Americans are trying to harm him. That's according to an arrest warrant affidavit. Police say Jeremy Smith, who is Black, was arrested Tuesday in the shooting. He faces three charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. The FBI said Tuesday that it has opened a federal hate crime investigation into the shooting. Police say they are still investigating whether Smith was involved in two previous drive-by shootings at businesses run by Asian Americans. Police had said there could be a connection between those shootings and the one at the salon because the description of the suspect vehicle was similar. Read more
The head of the World Health Organization says China’s extreme approach to containing the coronavirus is unsustainable because of the highly infectious nature of the omicron variant. But WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus added that it’s up to every country to decide what policy to pursue. Tedros said the virus has evolved since it was first identified in China, which stopped the spread then with lockdowns. But people have more knowledge and tools like vaccines to fight the virus now, so he said the containment strategies should be different as well. Tedros also said WHO was trying to persuade North Korea and Eritrea to begin COVID-19 vaccination. Read more
The roommate of the man charged with the mass shooting at a Southern California church says Chou was quiet and kind during the three months they lived together. Police say 68-year-old David Wenwei Chou was motivated by hatred of Taiwan when he opened fire Sunday on a congregation of mainly elderly Taiwanese. Jordin Davis lived with Chou in Las Vegas. He told The Associated Press Tuesday that Chou only spoke about Taiwan once less than two weeks ago. Chou was born and raised in Taiwan. Davis says Chow believed that the Taiwanese government was corrupt. Chou is charged with murder and attempted murder in the shooting that killed one and wounded five, Read more
The Justice Department is suing longtime Las Vegas casino mogul Steve Wynn to compel him to register as a foreign agent because of lobbying work he performed at the behest of the Chinese government during the Trump administration. The department said it had advised Wynn repeatedly over the last four years to register under the Foreign Agents Registration Act and is suing now because Wynn refused to do so. His attorneys said Tuesday that he had no obligation to register as a foreign agent and that they would challenge the suit. Read more
KYIV, Ukraine — Ukraine’s human rights ombudsman said the Russian military was holding more than 3,000 civilians from Mariupol at another former penal colony near Olenivka in the Donetsk region of eastern Ukraine. Read more
The State Department said Tuesday that it still pushing to have regular contact with WNBA star Brittney Griner, who has been detained in Russia for nearly three months. A consular official was able to meet with Griner last week, when her pre-trial detention in Russia was extended for one month. Griner has been detained since February, after vape cartridges containing oil derived from cannabis were allegedly found in her luggage at an airport in Moscow. The NBA also weighed in on the matter Tuesday. Commissioner Adam Silver says his league is also trying to bring Griner home. Read more
Two-time Indianapolis 500 winner Takuma Sato shot to the top of the speed chart Tuesday on the first day of preparations for the May 29 race. Sato went 228.9 mph around Indianapolis Motor Speedway, ahead of Scott Dixon. Jimmie Johnson was third fastest, followed by teammate Marcus Ericsson. Chip Ganassi Racing drivers were second, third, fourth and sixth fastest. Honda had 10 drivers in the top 12. Read more
Baltimore Orioles pitcher Matt Harvey has been suspended for 60 games by Major League Baseball for distributing a prohibited drug of abuse. The punishment follows his admission that he provided opioids to Los Angeles Angels pitcher Tyler Skaggs, who fatally overdosed. Harvey admitted in February during a federal trial in Texas stemming from Skaggs' death that he used cocaine in New York and California. A 33-year-old right-hander, the former New York Mets star agreed last month to a minor league contract with the Orioles that would have a $1 million salary if he is added to the 40-man roster. Harvey has been working out at Baltimore’s extended spring training facility and has not pitched in any games. Read more
The House panel investigating the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol is rejecting a request from the Justice Department for access to the committee’s interviews, for now. Rep. Bennie Thompson says the Justice Department made the request as part of its ongoing criminal investigation into the attack. But Thompson, the committee's chairman, said Tuesday it was “premature” for the committee to share its work at this point because the panel’s probe is ongoing. He said the officials could review some materials in a specified location. Justice Department prosecutors have been issuing subpoenas and seeking interviews with people who were involved in planning events leading up to the attack on the Capitol. Read more
Broadcast television networks, inundated with competition from cable and streaming services, have learned the power of franchises. Last week's Nielsen company list is a stark reminder: 12 of the 20 most popular scripted series last week were parts of existing franchises — the three “Chicago” dramas on NBC and the three “FBI” shows on CBS, for example. ABC, in announcing its new fall schedule on Tuesday, said it will try to create its own franchise by spinning off a companion version to its show “The Rookie” in the fall. CBS won the week in prime time last week, with NBC coming in second. Read more
Three huge matchups to kick off the college football season, the XFL, a new Australian Open agreement and two new “30 for 30” documentaries were announced by ESPN as part of its presentation to advertisers in New York. ABC has a doubleheader on Sept. 3 to kick off the season. Georgia will face Oregon in the Chick-fil-A Kickoff game in Atlanta at 3:30 p.m. Eastern. New Notre Dame coach Marcus Freeman makes his debut on the road against Ohio State at 7:30 p.m. Former Fighting Irish coach Brian Kelly also gets ABC’s prime-time spotlight the following night when LSU takes on Florida State in New Orleans. Read more
Pennsylvania, North Carolina, Kentucky, Idaho and Oregon held primary elections Tuesday. Read more
Tesla CEO Elon Musk says his deal to buy Twitter can’t “move forward” unless the company shows public proof that less than 5% of the accounts on the platform are fake or spam. Musk made the comment in a reply to another user on Twitter early Tuesday. He spent much of the previous day in a back-and-forth with Twitter CEO Parag Agrawal. Agrawal posted a series of tweets explaining his company’s effort to fight bots and how it has consistently estimated that less than 5% of Twitter accounts are fake. Read more
State officials say plans to execute a Georgia man who killed an 8-year-old girl and raped her 10-year-old friend 46 years ago will not be carried out as scheduled Tuesday night. A judge on Monday issued an order temporarily staying the execution of Virgil Delano Presnell Jr. The state on Tuesday appealed that order to the Georgia Supreme Court, which still hadn’t ruled as the 7 p.m. time for the planned lethal injection approached. Presnell abducted and attacked the two girls as they walked home from school in Cobb County, just outside Atlanta, in May 1976. Read more
Scottie Scheffler has every reason to be arrogant as he prepares for the PGA Championship. He has four victories this year, including the Masters, and is No. 1 in the world. Yet Scheffler is modest to a fault. It was especially evident while he was going about business as usual during his practice round Tuesday. Most of the fans watching from outside the ropes still don’t recognize his easy gait and charming smile. Scheffler says he tries to stay in the moment and not overreact to success or failure. Read more
A new study says pollution of all types is killing 9 million people a year. About three quarters of that is air pollution. Tuesday’s study says overall pollution deaths haven’t changed much from 2015 to 2019. But that’s because household old-fashioned pollution from primitive stoves and waste-filled water pollution is down. Air pollution deaths from cars, trucks and industry is up 55% from 2000. Scientists say pollution deaths are increasing especially in poorer nations. While pollution deaths are dropping in the United States, dirty air, water, lead and pollution at work still kills 140,000 Americans a year, more than in any other industrialized nation. Read more
Jimmie Johnson felt at home making his way around Indianapolis Motor Speedway on the opening day of preparations for the Indianapolis 500. The seven-time NASCAR champion will make his Indy 500 debut on May 29 and is considered a legitimate contender. Johnson won at Indy four times driving a stock car. He topped the speed chart in the morning practice session and was inside the top 10 all afternoon, too. Now he's settling in for two weeks of work before the big race. Read more
Boston will be without two starters for Game 1 of the Eastern Conference finals, with Al Horford entering the NBA’s health and safety protocols and Marcus Smart unable to play because of a mid-foot sprain. The Celtics announced those updates about three hours before the series opener against the Miami Heat. Smart was injured Sunday in the Celtics' series-clinching win over the Bucks. Read more
A judge has suspended Michigan’s dormant ban on abortion, saying it likely violates the state constitution. The law makes it a crime to assist in an abortion. It has been on the books since 1931. But it has had no practical effect since the U.S. Supreme Court legalized abortion in 1973. The Supreme Court could overturn that decision by summer, leaving abortion issues to each state. Judge Elizabeth Gleicher granted a preliminary injunction sought by Planned Parenthood of Michigan. The judge says there's “no doubt” that a right to “bodily integrity” in Michigan includes a right to end a pregnancy. Read more
Nearly 43,000 people were killed on U.S. roads last year. That's the highest number in 16 years as Americans returned to the highways after the pandemic forced many to stay at home. Traffic deaths rose 10.5% over 2020, the largest percentage increase since the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration began its fatality data collection in 1975. Preliminary figures from the agency show that 42,915 people died in traffic crashes last year, up from 38,824 in 2020. Final figures will be released in the fall. Americans drove about 325 billion more miles last year than they did in 2020. That's an 11.2% jump that contributed to the rise in deaths. Read more
Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas says authorities are prepared for an expected increase in migrants along the U.S.-Mexico border amid plans to lift a public health order that has been used to turn away migrants nearly 2 million times without a chance to seek asylum. Mayorkas spoke Tuesday on a visit to South Texas, where he saw a new processing center for about 1,200 people. The department has surged personnel and equipment to the border and erected temporary facilities to prepare for next week's end of pandemic-related limits on seeking asylum at the border. Read more
The U.S. military committed a number of procedural mistakes in the aftermath of a 2019 airstrike in Syria that killed dozens, including women and children, but a new investigation has concluded that U.S. troops did not violate the law of war or deliberately cause civilian casualties. The Pentagon said that no one, including the ground forces commander, was disciplined as a result of the strike, which was launched in support of Syrian partner forces who were under hearvy fire from the Islamic State group near the town of Baghuz, in eastern Syria, Read more
House Democrats have unveiled a $28 million emergency spending bill to address the shortage of infant formula in the United States. Rep. Rosa DeLauro, the chair of the House Appropriations Committee, says the bill would help the Food and Drug Administration take important steps to restore the formula supply in a safe and secure manner. Supporters say the money would increase FDA staffing focused on the formula shortage to boost inspections, prevent fraudulent products from getting onto store shelves and acquire better data on the marketplace. The House is expected to take up the emergency spending measure later this week. Read more