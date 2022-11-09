READING, Pa. — Winners have been declared in some of the races for the Pennsylvania House of Representative districts that include Berks County; others remained undeclared early Wednesday morning.
In the 99th District, which is new to Berks County, Republican incumbent Dave Zimmerman, with 72% of the vote and 21 of the 23 precincts being counted, was declared the winner over Democrat Joshua Caltagirone.
The district includes Adamstown and Mohnton boroughs and parts of Cumru and Spring townships as well as several municipalities in neighboring Lancaster County.
In the 126th District, incumbent Democrat Mark Rozzi, with 63% of the vote and 22 of 30 precincts being counted, was declared the winner over Republican James Oswald.
The district consists of part of Reading and the boroughs of Laureldale, Mt. Penn, and St. Lawrence as well as Lower Alsace and Muhlenberg townships and part of Exeter Township.
In the 127th District, incumbent Democrat Manny Guzman leads Republican Vincent Gagliardo Jr. with 66% of the vote and 14 of the 27 precincts having been counted.
The district consists of part of Reading, the boroughs of Kenhorst and Shillington, and part of Cumru Township.
In the 129th District, Democrat Johanny Cepeda-Freytiz leads Republican Barry Llewellyn with 58% of the vote and 20 of the 27 precincts having been counted.
The race's winner will replace Republican Jim Cox, who announced in March that he would not seek another term. He first took office in 2007.
The district consists of part of Reading, the boroughs of Sinking Spring, West Reading, and Wyomissing and part of Spring Township.