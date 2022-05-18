Redistricting, in part, has shaken things up in the state's 187th Legislative District, where two current Pennsylvania state representatives are vying for the Republican nomination without a Democratic challenger on the primary ballot.
State Rep. Ryan Mackenzie, who currently serves the 134th District, is well ahead of Rep. Gary Day, who presently serves the "old" 187th District. As of late Tuesday, Mackenzie had 66% of the vote versus Day's 34%, with 22 of 23 precincts reported.
The redrawing of boundaries approved earlier this year put Mackenzie — who lives in Lower Macungie Township — in the new 187th District.
Mackenzie entered the political arena through a special election for state representative in 2012. He previously served as policy director in the Pennsylvania Department of Labor and Industry. He currently serves on the board of the Greater Lehigh Valley Chamber of Commerce, the executive council of the Lehigh Career and Technical Institute, and the board of a nonprofit that provides affordable housing for seniors.
Day, who lives in Heidelberg Township, was first elected to his position in 2008. He is chair of the House Aging and Older Adult Services Committee. Before his life in public office, Day was the director of marketing and human resources for Service Electric Cablevision and the executive assistant to the Allentown mayor.
In Tuesday's primary election, there was no one on the ballot for the Democratic nomination for the 187th Legislative District.
