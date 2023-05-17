READING, Pa. — Tuesday's primary election featured a countywide race for two seats on the bench of the Court of Common Pleas.
The three candidates — Justin Bodor of Oley Township, Kurt Geishauser of Exeter Township, and Jill Scheidt of Wyomissing — appeared on both the Democratic and Republican ballots.
And after all 202 of the county's precincts reported their results, Scheidt and Bodor were the top two vote-getters in both parties' primaries.
Scheidt got 41% of the Democratic and Republican votes; Bodor got 38% of the Democratic votes and 32% of the Republican votes.
Scheidt describes herself as a constitutional conservative who has practiced law in Berks County for 30 years. She has litigated matters of family law, civil matters, and criminal defense.
Bodor has served as an assistant district attorney since 2010, handling cases that range from petty theft to criminal homicide.
The two open judgeships are the result of Tim Rowley's retirement from the bench in 2021 and the death of Paul M. Yatron in 2022.
Common pleas judges serve a 10-year term on the bench, earning an annual salary of $212,495.