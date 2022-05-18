Former Lehigh County Commissioner Lisa Scheller late Tuesday appeared to be edging small business owner Kevin Dellicker of Heidelberg Township in the Republican race to challenge incumbent Susan Wild for Pennsylvania’s 7th Congressional District seat.
With 358 of 377 precincts counted, Scheller had 34,205 votes, or 51%, to Dellicker’s 32,485 votes, or 49%, according to unofficial tallies.
Wild, running for a third term, had no opposition in the Democratic primary. The 7th District covers all of Lehigh, Northampton and Carbon counties, and a small part of Monroe County.
Scheller is looking for a rematch with Wild, after losing the general election to her two years ago.
As a county commissioner from 2012-20, she led efforts to cut taxes every year and was board chairwoman for two years.
Scheller is chairwoman and president of Silberline Manufacturing Co., which makes ingredients in paints and coatings and employs more than 160 in the Lehigh Valley and 500 worldwide. The business was started by her grandparents.
Scheller in 2021 was honored as Conservationist of the Year by the Lehigh Valley Ducks Unlimited Chapter and the Distinguished Citizen of the Year by the Hawk Mountain Council of Boy Scouts of America.
She founded the nonprofit Hope & Coffee, a coffee shop and meeting place that seeks to bring persons recovering from alcohol and drug dependency back into the job market.
She has two grown children.
Her campaign website says she wants to “Stop disastrous policies that are causing inflation and higher gas prices which are hurting Lehigh Valley families” and “empower parents to make the best choice for their child’s education.”
Dellicker lives with his wife, Susan, and their three sons on a small farm.
He is a veteran of the Air Force and Pennsylvania Army National Guard, and he and his wife wrote a book about their military experiences, “Twenty-Percent Soldiers: Our Secret Life in the National Guard,” from which all proceeds go to military-related charities.
Dellicker and his wife, a former teacher, founded Dellicker Strategies, linking schools to reduce their costs for major technology purchases. Dellicker Strategies claims to have helped 630 school districts in Pennsylvania and New Jersey upgrade their Internet access for better teaching and learning, including 44 schools in Lehigh, Monroe and Northampton counties.
He previously was an environmental policy advisor to the New York State Senate in Albany and economic policy advisor to Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Ridge. In New York, he negotiated a $1.75 billion environmental law and $3 billion in state agency budgets.
He has been a member of the Lehigh County Workforce Investment Board, the Lehigh Valley Chamber of Commerce Public Policy Committee, the Board of Advisors for the Technology Council of Central Pennsylvania, and the Board of Ambassadors for Lehigh Carbon Community College.
A 1992 graduate of Penn State, he received master’s degrees at Syracuse University in 1994, and Air University in 2014. He also has a master of divinity degree from Liberty University.
“The people of Pennsylvania’s Seventh Congressional District deserve a representative who listens, then acts,” Wild said in a release declaring victory in the primary.
“I am proud of what I have accomplished in the last four years - fighting to lower costs for families, bringing in millions of dollars in investments to our public schools, and helping to rebuild the manufacturing sector to create jobs right here in the Greater Lehigh Valley. It has been an honor to represent this district, and I look forward to earning your vote this November.”
Wild won election in 2018 to fill the remainder of Rep. Charlie Dent's term in the 15th Congressional District.
She was city solicitor for Allentown from 2015-17 and a partner in the law firm of Gross McGinley, specializing in litigation, medical malpractice, and municipal law.
Wild is the first woman to represent the Lehigh Valley in Congress.