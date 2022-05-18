Lisa Scheller is holding the lead in the Republican race for Congress.
She's ahead of challenger Kevin Dellicker by only two percent. Scheller's got 51 percent of the vote, and Dellicker is trailing behind with 49 percent of the vote.
Scheller and Dellicker are competing for the Republican nomination in the 7th Congressional District race. The winner will challenge incumbent Democrat Susan Wild for the seat.
Wild, running for a third term, had no opposition in the Democratic primary. The 7th District covers all of Lehigh, Northampton and Carbon counties, and a small part of Monroe County.