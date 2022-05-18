Election, voting ballot box generic

Lisa Scheller is holding the lead in the Republican race for Congress.

She's ahead of challenger Kevin Dellicker by only two percent. Scheller's got 51 percent of the vote, and Dellicker is trailing behind with 49 percent of the vote.

Scheller and Dellicker are competing for the Republican nomination in the 7th Congressional District race. The winner will challenge incumbent Democrat Susan Wild for the seat.

Wild, running for a third term, had no opposition in the Democratic primary. The 7th District covers all of Lehigh, Northampton and Carbon counties, and a small part of Monroe County.

Tags

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.