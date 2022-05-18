After state Rep. Peter Schweyer narrowly defeated Enid Santiago by 55 votes in the 2020 Democratic primary, Schweyer won with a more significant lead Tuesday night as the two were back for a rematch in a different district.
Final numbers showed Schweyer had 64% of the vote, or 2,730 votes, versus Santiago's 36%, or 1,535 votes.
Redistricting that took place this year put both candidates in the new 134th Legislative District, which includes Emmaus and parts of Allentown and Salisbury Township.
The decision to redraw boundary lines came later than expected this spring and left candidates with fewer days to gather the petition signatures required to secure their spots on the ballots.
Schweyer, a fourth-term incumbent who was representing the 22nd District before redistricting, challenged the validity of Santiago's signatures to run in the primary in court, but a Commonwealth Court judge ultimately rejected that challenge in April.
An Allentown native, Schweyer was first elected to represent his district as a state representative in 2014. Before that, he served on Allentown City Council for almost six years.
Schweyer will face off against Republican Brent Labenberg of Emmaus in the general election in November.
