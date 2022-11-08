In the race for Pennsylvania governor, it's Josh Shapiro vs. Doug Mastriano.

Josh Shapiro's campaign is still getting a watch party set up in Montgomery County Tuesday evening. People are expected to start showing up around 8 p.m. The campaign staff are confident they are going to see a Shapiro victory Tuesday night.

And that mood is partly because of recent polling in the governor's race.

Shapiro and his wife voted Tuesday morning in Abington Township, so that's two votes at least for Shapiro.

The final Muhlenberg College-Morning Call poll put Shapiro 14 points ahead of Mastriano in the governor's race.

What's even more surprising about those numbers is the majority of people who responded in that poll identified as Republicans.

Shapiro has been leaning into the issue of abortion following the Supreme Court decision overturning Roe V. Wade earlier this summer.

It's an issue that could be decided by this race. Both chambers of the Pennsylvania legislature are dominated by Republicans, but so far Gov. Tom Wolf has vetoed any bills that would add more restrictions to abortion in Pennsylvania.

Shapiro says if elected he would do the same. But Mastriano says he is committed to signing a "heartbeat bill" into law, stopping any abortion if a heartbeat is detected.