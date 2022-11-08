HARRISBURG, Pa. —Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro and state Sen. Doug Mastriano are competing to become the state's next governor.

Election results are still coming in, after polls closed at 8 p.m. Shapiro currently holds a 56% to 42% lead.

Shapiro is in his second term as Pennsylvania's attorney general, having held the office since 2017. He previously was elected to serve as a state representative and as a Montgomery County commissioner.

Mastriano is a state senator who was elected in 2019. He retired from the U.S. Army in 2017 after 30 years of active duty as a colonel. He served four years with NATO and deployed three times to Afghanistan.

Mastriano first gained a following by leading anti-shutdown rallies during the early months of the COVID-19 pandemic, then became among Donald Trump's most dedicated supporters during the 2020 campaign.

Shapiro maintained a lead in the polls in the weeks before the election. Shapiro, who's aired ads every day since April, has outspent Mastriano 16-1.

Republicans have been shut out of the Pennsylvania governor's office since 2014, when Tom Corbett lost his bid for re-election to Democrat Tom Wolf. The state's two-term limit bars Wolf from running again.