HARRISBURG, Pa. - Democrat Josh Shapiro has won the race for governor of Pennsylvania.
His victory Tuesday over Republican Doug Mastriano secures the office for four years in a state where the future of abortion rights is on the line. Shapiro will also effectively manage the 2024 election in a state that is often decisive in choosing presidents.
Shapiro is in his second term as Pennsylvania's attorney general, having held the office since 2017. He previously was elected to serve as a state representative and as a Montgomery County commissioner.
Mastriano is a state senator who was elected in 2019. He retired from the U.S. Army in 2017 after 30 years of active duty as a colonel. He served four years with NATO and deployed three times to Afghanistan.
Mastriano first gained a following by leading anti-shutdown rallies during the early months of the COVID-19 pandemic, then became among Donald Trump's most dedicated supporters during the 2020 campaign.
Shapiro maintained a lead in the polls in the weeks before the election. Shapiro, who's aired ads every day since April, has outspent Mastriano 16-1.
Republicans have been shut out of the Pennsylvania governor's office since 2014, when Tom Corbett lost his bid for re-election to Democrat Tom Wolf. The state's two-term limit bars Wolf from running again.