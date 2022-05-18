The Pennsylvania primary election has many candidates and voters on the edge of their seats, as some races have yet to be called.
Three crucial races are practically neck and neck on the Republican side: the race for U.S. Senate, the race for U.S. Representative in the 7th District, and the race for State Senator in Pennsylvania's 16th District.
Dr. Mehmet Oz and David McCormick are currently at a difference of under 2,000 votes in the race to face Democrat John Fetterman. That's approximately .2%, which means they could be sent to an automatic recount.
"I actually think the likelihood of remaining in .5% is very likely," said Chris Borick, Professor of Political Science at Muhlenberg College.
"I'd be more surprised if there wasn't a recount."
Dr. Oz is currently ahead in that race.
Lisa Scheller and Kevin Dellicker are also waiting to hear who won the U.S. Representative spot they're vying for with a little less than 2,000 votes between them.
"The stakes are so high," Borick said. "We're talking about the most high-profile cases in the state."
Also, could influential state Sen. Pat Browne be bumped out of office? His GOP challenger, Jarrett Coleman, leads the unofficial count by a slim 30 votes, and Coleman is claiming victory.
He claims all the legal mail-in ballots have been counted and that provisional ballots won't change the result. And Coleman's campaign claimed in a social media post that Browne will try to do something improper with mail-in ballots to "steal" the election.
Browne didn't return our messages, but he told the Morning Call that his people have not raised specific questions about undated mail-in ballots, and that making sure the count is accurate is "reasonable."
Another race that's cutting it close is the one between Nick Miller and Tara Zrinski, who are facing off for the Democratic nomination for State Senator in the 14th District, which covers part of Lehigh County.
