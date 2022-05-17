PITTSBURGH, Pa. - Republican Senate candidate Dave McCormick will be hoping to celebrate and accept his party's nomination Tuesday night.
But McCormick has been slipping in the polls for the past month, and according to the Real Clear Politics average of polls, he's now behind both Dr. Mehmet Oz and Kathy Barnette.
According to a Fox News poll published in early March, McCormick was leading the GOP Senate race by nine points. But just two months later, Fox News published another poll showing Dr. Mehmet Oz had overtaken him. Dr. Oz now leads the field by two points.
Dr. Oz's rise came shortly after former President Donald Trump endorsed him in early April.
Oz's closest competitor, according to Real Clear Politics, is now Kathy Barnette. Barnette saw a huge rise in the polls in just the past two weeks.
According to the Associated Press, Barnette was endorsed by two major national conservative organizations just last week: the Club for Growth and Susan B. Anthony's List.
The other candidates farther back in the polling are Jeff Bartos, George Bochetto, Sean Gale, and Carla Sands.