HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) - President Donald Trump's campaign said it's suing to temporarily stop the vote count in Pennsylvania, claiming lack of "transparency."

Justin Clark, Trump's deputy campaign manager, said in a statement Wednesday that the campaign is "suing to stop Democrat election officials from hiding the ballot counting and processing from our Republican poll observers."

Clark also said the campaign would seek to intervene in an ongoing Supreme Court case involving the deadline for receiving mail-in ballots.

Governor Wolf released a statement in response: “Pennsylvania is going to count every vote and make sure that everyone has their voice heard. Pennsylvania is going to fight every single attempt to disenfranchise voters and continue to administer a free and fair election."

Wolf said election officials have been transparent regarding the ballot counting process.

Meanwhile, Republican U.S. Rep. Brian Fitzpatrick has won a third term in Pennsylvania's 1st Congressional District in suburban Philadelphia.