Election 2020 Pennsylvania Vote Counting

A worker opens a mail-in ballots to prepare them for counting, Wednesday, Nov. 4, 2020, at the convention center in Lancaster, Pa., following Tuesday's election.

 Julio Cortez - staff, AP

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) - President Donald Trump's campaign said it's suing to temporarily stop the vote count in Pennsylvania, claiming lack of "transparency."

Justin Clark, Trump's deputy campaign manager, said in a statement Wednesday that the campaign is "suing to stop Democrat election officials from hiding the ballot counting and processing from our Republican poll observers."

Clark also said the campaign would seek to intervene in an ongoing Supreme Court case involving the deadline for receiving mail-in ballots.

Governor Wolf released a statement in response: “Pennsylvania is going to count every vote and make sure that everyone has their voice heard. Pennsylvania is going to fight every single attempt to disenfranchise voters and continue to administer a free and fair election."

Wolf said election officials have been transparent regarding the ballot counting process.

Meanwhile, Republican U.S. Rep. Brian Fitzpatrick has won a third term in Pennsylvania's 1st Congressional District in suburban Philadelphia.

Latest: Election Headlines

With presidency in reach, Dems grapple with disappointment
AP

With presidency in reach, Dems grapple with disappointment

  • By BILL BARROW and STEVE PEOPLES - Associated Press
  • Updated

Democrats went into Election Day hoping to seize the White House and majorities in both chambers of Congress in a victory that would demonstrate an unmistakable repudiation of President Donald Trump and his Republican Party. It didn’t work ou…

Recommended for you

Tags

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.