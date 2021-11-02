Reading City Hall in lights
Chad Blimline | 69 News

READING, Pa. — The Reading City Council has known for nearly nine months that it would be welcoming a new member to its chambers in 2022, but it wasn't until Tuesday's general election that voters would decide who that will be.

With all 7 of the precincts in Reading's 1st council district reporting their in-person vote tallies, Democrat Brianna Tyson, a political newcomer, held a 61%-39% lead over Republican Louis Perugini, a veteran of various campaigns. Those results are not official, partly because mail-in ballots may not yet be fully counted.

If Perugini were to win, he would be the lone Republican on the 7-member council.

The candidates sought the council seat held by Lucine Sihelnik, who announced in February that she would not be seeking a second term. She said she plans to remain an active participant in community endeavors after she steps aside at the end of the year.

