READING, Pa. — The Reading City Council has known for nearly nine months that it would be welcoming a new member to its chambers in 2022, but it wasn't until Tuesday's general election that voters would decide who that will be.

With all 7 of the precincts in Reading's 1st council district reporting their in-person vote tallies, Democrat Brianna Tyson, a political newcomer, held a 61%-39% lead over Republican Louis Perugini, a veteran of various campaigns. Those results are not official, partly because mail-in ballots may not yet be fully counted.

If Perugini were to win, he would be the lone Republican on the 7-member council.

Sihelnik won't seek 2nd term on Reading City Council "It is my hope to continue to inspire future leaders and keep civic engagement strong."

The candidates sought the council seat held by Lucine Sihelnik, who announced in February that she would not be seeking a second term. She said she plans to remain an active participant in community endeavors after she steps aside at the end of the year.