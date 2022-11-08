WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. — Republican Dan Meuser has won his bid for a third term in the U.S. House of Representatives, defeating Democrat Amanda Waldman.

The Associated Press declared Meuser the winner at 11:14 p.m. Tuesday.

Meuser joined Congress in 2019. The businessman got his start in politics in 2011, when Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Corbett nominated him to serve as the state's secretary of revenue. In Congress, he has served on the House small business and foreign affairs committees. He is also a member of the Problem Solvers Caucus. He and his wife have three children and live in Luzerne County.

Waldman is a single mother who lives in Lycoming County. She works as a financial representative in the Medicare industry. Her political experience includes a stint in the Pennsylvania lieutenant governor's office.

Since the last election, the 9th District was redrawn to stretch from Bernville in Berks County to the border between Pennsylvania and New York. In addition to part of Berks, the district is comprised of Bradford, Columbia, Lebanon, Montour, Northumberland, Schuylkill, Sullivan, Susquehanna, and Wyoming counties and parts of Luzerne and Lycoming counties, including Williamsport.

In Berks, the district takes in the boroughs of Bernville, Centerport, Hamburg, Robesonia, Shoemakersville, Wernersville, and Womelsdorf along with many of their surrounding townships.