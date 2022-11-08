L. MACUNGIE TWP., Pa. - Voters are turning out across the area in steady numbers Tuesday.

Although neither Lehigh nor Northampton County had an estimate of in-person turnout, both said the flow has been consistent.

In Berks County, we're told turnout has been "brisk."

As for mail-in ballots, Northampton says it had 36,000 returned as of Tuesday afternoon.

Lehigh County says around 23,000 mail-ins have been returned from Democrats, and a little more than 7,000 from Republicans.

Voters of both parties were out Tuesday in Lower Macungie Township.

"One of the things I love about Pennsylvania is that, besides a sign that says pursue your happiness, is that everyone really does what they think is best for their family and for the community," said Anize Appel, of Lower Macungie Township.

"I think it's more important this time around. I think with everything going on, like it's more important that everyone get out and get their voice heard," said Tim Kelly, also of Lower Macungie Township.

Berks, Lehigh, and Northampton counties all told 69 News that things are running smoothly, so far.

But in Luzerne County, polling places are being told to stay open until 10 p.m. because of a paper shortage impacting ballots.

Aside from Senate and Governor races, Democratic incumbent Congresswoman Susan Wild is facing off - again - against Republican challenger Lisa Scheller in the 7th District.

In the state Senate 25 seats are up for grabs.

Democrat Mark Pinsley and Republican Jarrett Coleman are running to replace state Sen. Pat Browne in the 16th District.

Democrat Nick Miller is facing off against Republican Dean Browning in the race for the 14th state Senate District.

Incumbent Senator Lisa Boscola is facing off against Republican John Merhottein for the 18th District.

All 203 state House seats are up for election as well.