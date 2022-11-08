NORRISTOWN, Pa. — Democrat U.S. Rep. Madeleine Dean emerged victorious over Republican Christian Nascimento in her bid for a third term in Pennsylvania's 4th District.
The Associated Press declared Dean the race's winner at 11:26 p.m. Tuesday.
Dean joined Congress after winning the last midterm election 2018, halfway through then-President Trump's time in the White House. She has served on the House judiciary and financial services committees.
Dean previously served in the Pennsylvania House of Representatives. She and her husband have three grown sons and four grandchildren and live in Abington Township, Montgomery County.
Nascimento lives with his wife and their four children in Lower Providence Township, Montgomery County. He is the vice president of product for Comcast.
The 4th District was redrawn since the last election to take in a larger chunk of Berks County. It now extends from Topton to the border between Montgomery and Philadelphia counties and includes the Berks boroughs of Bally, Bechtelsville, Boyertown, Fleetwood, Kutztown, Laureldale, Leesport, Lenhartsville, Lyons, and Topton and many of their surrounding townships.