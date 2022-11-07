EASTON, Pa. - The phones have been ringing off the hook at local election offices, as people ask about their polling places, districts, registration status and ID needed for the first-time voting. All of that information can be found on the Pennsylvania and New Jersey Department of States' websites.

"Democracy is so cool, and they should get out there and vote, if they're registered to vote," said Northampton County Executive Lamont McClure. "We'll have 154 of our polling places open and fully staffed."

"For those voters who have an emergency situation you can request an emergency absentee ballot," said Pennsylvania's Acting Secretary of State Leigh Chapman.

The Pennsylvania Supreme Court recently ruled undated or incorrectly dated ballots won't count.

Saturday, the Department of State asked counties to report how many ballots this may impact, though some election officials say their prime focus now is Election Day itself, not compiling more information.

The department says if you think your ballot has an issue, call your county.

"If you learn that your mail ballot did contain a technical error, and the county will not allow you to fix it, then you should go to your polling place on Election Day and ask for a provisional ballot," said Chapman.

As of noon Monday in Pennsylvania, more than 1 million people returned mail-in ballots. The state says if you have one of the more than 300,000 others sent out, hand deliver it, since your county needs it by 8 p.m. Election Day.

In New Jersey, there are more options, since mail-in ballots need to be postmarked by 8 p.m. Election Day.

If you're headed to the polls in the Garden State, "take the sample ballot with them so they can get an easier check in with the electronic poll books," said Bill Duffy, the administrator at the Warren County Board of Elections.

In Hunterdon and Warren counties, early voting had a bigger turnout than last go-around.

"We had 3,900 people vote early in the past week," said Duffy about Warren County. "It's the second year. More people know about it."

In New Jersey, polls are open 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. In Pennsylvania, it's 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.