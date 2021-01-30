POTTSTOWN, Pa. -- Like sprinkling a little pixie dust, Leanne Moyer, and the many people she helps consider her somewhat of a magical fairy.
"They're always saying 'my angel' or 'my fairy.' It's amazing," she said.
It's what's spurred this project. It's also a personal effort, of sorts. Her Facebook page, "Fairies of Boyertown and surrounding areas" has over 100 members, all working to help Leanne help others.
"I have an amazing group of people in this group that are willing to help everybody," said Moyer.
Leanne is unemployed. She was laid off during the pandemic. She says she doesn't plan to return work because she found her calling in this.
"Personally, it's the best thing I think I've ever accomplished in my life."
To help spread a little love and "dust" those in need, Leanne is accepting donations from those who reach out on the Facebook page. She's been spending the last few weeks here outside the First United Methodist Church in Pottstown on Saturdays at 11:30. That's where you'll find her, and a few other fairies, handing out warm meals and other necessities like coats and shoes.
"It just makes me feel wonderful. It really does," she said.