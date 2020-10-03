ALLENTOWN, Pa. -- Coca-Cola Park is used to the IronPigs taking the field but actual, live pigs? That's new.
"This is a chance for people to interact with the pigs and it's a good way to socialize the pigs, as well," said Christine Hainley of FairyTail Acres the Rescue.
Yoga is typically what people do to meditate and maybe even build their muscles. Throw some pigs into the mix and you've got a unique experience. Some might say you end up spending more time feeding and interacting with the animals than you do nailing tree pose but it's worth it.
"The pigs do so well. They're very in tune to it and it just brings about a peace and it's a chance to experience something different," said Hainley.
Hainley and twelve of her hogs hailed from FairyTail Acres the Rescue in Denver, Lancaster County. A portion of today's proceeds will go to the nonprofit.
"It's the perfect combination for her. She is in her heaven here," said Kim Austin.
If it was up to Austin and her daughter, they'd Namaste here all day.
"I love pigs. We've been doing a lot of yoga recently and when I saw on the Iron Pigs Twitter account that they were having this, I was like oh my gosh we need to go," said Eve Austin.
Whether the animals vegged out or pigged out, folks say they had a good time.
"This was just a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity," said Lauren Sumereau.