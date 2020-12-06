NORTH COVENTRY TWP., Pa. -- A surprise homecoming had two young kids jumping for joy this holiday season.
Danielle Inman, 4, and brother, CJ, 2, thought they were coming to the Coventry Mall for their annual family photos with Santa. They didn’t know Santa had a very special early gift for the family.
"I'm very excited. This has been a long time coming with everything going on so I'm elated," said Ray Inman, a U.S. Army Staff Sergeant.
He's home after nearly a year in Kosovo. His return granted his daughter’s Christmas wish.
"It feels good," Inman said.
After watching their daughter run into Ray's arms, his wife, Jennifer said, "That was everything. It really was."
Jennifer, had been doing her best while Dad was away. She says a year without Ray came with its share of challenges.
"To explain to a four-year-old that your daddy is halfway across the world for a whole year is difficult," Jennifer said.
But these kids love their Dad. They said they always had faith a Christmas miracle could happen.
"It's awesome," Ray said. "I can't wait to get home and just start doing holiday stuff."