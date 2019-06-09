Family of five escape fire in Palmer Township

PALMER TWP., Pa. - A family of five and their pet dog escaped a house fire in Palmer Township, Northampton County on Sunday morning.

Firefighters responded to the fire at 3701 Timberlane Drive. Three adults and two children escaped uninjured and were assisted by the Red Cross.

The first and second floor sustained water and smoke damage.

A firefighter and police officer were treated for minor injuries.

An investigation of the fire is ongoing but investigators are concentrating on the area of the rear deck for the origin of the fire.

"The fire spread had already gained an advantage before even being reported," said Jim Alercia, Palmer Township police detective and fire department deputy. "The first arriving crews did an exceptional job with containing the fire to the attic space and rear of the home."

Neighbor Gina Falco has set up a GoFundMe page to benefit the family.

"Unfortunately the family lost everything," said Falco. "Obviously they are in shock and completely devastated."