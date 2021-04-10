EASTON, Pa. -- The traditional sights and sounds of college football filled Fisher Stadium on Saturday, even if the matchup was mostly untraditional.
The 156th meeting of the Lehigh Mountain Hawks and Lafayette leopards was a rare springtime game. Last year’s long-established rivalry game was postpoined – for the first tim ein 124 years – because of the coronavirus pandemic. For families of the student-athletes, the wait made Saturday’s match up all the more meaningful.
“We’re just happy the kids are allowed to play, we have to look at the positives,” said Rusty McCollum, whose son Casey is a junior offensive lineman.
“Today is actually a great day, it’s his first start in his three year career here.”
Though something about the day did feel a bit off.
“We’re used to fall football, we’re all worried about sunglasses instead of coats today.”
On the other side of the stadium, Nancy Mullins proudly cheered on her nephew, Lehigh sophomore tight end Ian O’Connor.
“This is amazing, it’s so exciting to see him in real life. I’ve been watching on ESPN and had my seat in the stadium when I couldn’t be here.”
After a year with so many things in question, Nancy’s happy to be back on the sidelines.
“I want to get the team to know that we’re here. That’s what they need to know, that we’re here for them.”