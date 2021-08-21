TUNKHANNOCK TWP., Pa. -- The Airforce Thunderbirds roared over Pocono Raceway for the 2021 Airshow..
"It's nice to come out, bring our grandsons here and let them enjoy this time," said Phil Clemens.
"I love America and it's just nice to see people coming out because they have an interest and maybe some younger men will want to be pilots," said U.S. Navy Veteran, Robert Feffer.
There were certainly a few of those young men in attendance.
"I love that they fly high in the sky," said Thorin Donahue, who could be seen playing with his toy Thunderbird.
"I like F-16's because they do the Thunderbirds and it's just a pretty cool plane," said Mattingly Kauffman.
The conditions were good to fly. The stands were filled, but there's a dark cloud over the raceway after a Geico Skytyper pilot died in a crash yesterday. Organizers debated whether the show should go on. They said it will in memory of Andy Travnicek.
Fans held a moment of silence during opening ceremonies.
"There's a lot of people here looking forward to it and I know there's a sadness in the Geico family but I think I think life has to keep going on," said Clemens.
Travnicek was slated to fly his T-6 Texan during the airshow. He crashed his plane Friday during a practice run at Wilkes-Barre/Scranton International Airport. The FAA is investigating the cause of the crash. The Geico Skytypers did not take to the skies Saturday.
"Our sympathy goes to the family and to the other pilots," said Clemens.