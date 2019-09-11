FBI asking for assistance in sexual exploitation investigation

The FBI is asking the public's help in relation to an ongoing sexual exploitation investigation.

The FBI is seeking identifying information of an unknown man who may have critical information regarding the identity of a child victim in the investigation.

Photographs and an informational poster depicting the man, known as John Doe 41, can be found on the FBI website.

A video depicting the man, shown with a child, was first noted by the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children in March 2018. The video is believed to have been produced sometime around 2016 to 2018.

John Doe 41 is described as an African American male, likely between the ages of 18 and 20 years old.

He appears to be a thin-framed individual with black hair. Anyone with information to provide should submit a tip online at tips.fbi.gov, or call the FBI’s toll-free tip line at 1-800-CALL-FBI (1-800-225-5324).