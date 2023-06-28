LEHIGH VALLEY

4th of July Celebration at Sayre Mansion 7/4/2023 - 5:00 PM- 9:00 PM The Sayre Mansion Sayre Mansion Independence Day Celebration/ Bethlehem, PA/ sayremansion.com 250 Wyandotte St. Bethlehem, Pennsylvania United States

Allentown 4th of July Celebration 7/4/2023 - 5:00 pm- 10:00 pm Cedar Beach Park Firework Celebration/ Cedar Beach Park/ (allentownpa.gov) Cedar Beach Park & J Birney Stadium; Basketball and Volleyball at Cedar Beach courts; Fireworks Celebration at J Birney Stadium

The Allentown Band 7/4/2023 - START 7:30 PM- 9:30 PM Levitt Pavilion, Steel Stacks The Allentown Band/Levitt Pavilion Steel Stacks/levittsteelstacks.org

Bethlehem City Fireworks 7/4/2023 - start 9:15 PM Viewed from City Center Plaza on East Church Street Rain Date 7/5/2023

Fireworks at SteelStacks 7/4/2023 - Around 7:00 PM Highmark Blue Shield Community Stage on the Air Products Town Square, SteelStacks Independence Day/ Steel Stacks/ steelstacks.org (ArtsQuest Members Fireworks Party)

Dorney Park's Fourth of July Celebration 7/4/2023 - start 9:30 PM Dorney Park Dorney Park's Fourth of July Celebration

Easton Heritage Day 7/9/2023 - Easton, PA https://heritageday.org/

Emerald Fire Company Fireworks 7/8/2023 - start 4:30 PM Facebook

Great American Blast at Coca-Cola Park 7/4/2023 - start 6:00 PM Coca- Cola Park Great American Blast at Coca-Cola Park FIREWORKS 9:15 pm

Woodstone Country Club 6/30/2023 - 4:00 pm- 10:00 pm Woodstone Country Club Independence Day Celebration/ Woodstone Counrty Club/ (woodstonegold.com)

Lehigh Valley Zoo’s Independence Day 7/4/2023 - Start 12:00 PM- 2:00 PM Lehigh Valley Zoo Independence Day Celebration - Lehigh Valley Zoo (lvzoo.org) We will be giving away FREE flags while supplies last! Uncle Sam on stilts from Grins and Grins LLC will perform from 12PM-2PM! Listen to patriotic anthems from the Allentown Hobo Band in the barnyard area from 12PM-2PM and check out some themed crafts!

MONROE COUNTY

Eastburg's Big Bang Fireworks 7/1/2023 - Start 3:00 PM East Stroudsburg Community Alliance Eastburg's Big Bang Fireworks | East Stroudsburg Community Alliance | East Stroudsburg, PA 18301 (poconomountains.com)

Skytop Lounge Celebration 7/4/2023 - start 11:00 AM- 3:00 PM South Lawn, Skytop Lodge Skytop Lodge 4th of July | Events | Skytop Lodge | Poconos Resort

BERKS COUNTY

Independence Day 7/4/2023 - 11:00 AM- 3:00 PM Daniel Boone Homestead Independence Day Daniel Boone Homestead/ Birdsbo, PA Daniel Boone Homestead 400 Daniel Boone Road Birdsboro, PA 19508

Kutztown Folk Festival 7/1/2023- 7/9/2023 9:00 AM- 6:00 PM Kutztown Fairgrounds https://www.kutztownfestival.com/festival-information 225 North Whiteoak Street Kutztown, PA 19530

Let Freedom Wing! 7/1/2023-7/4/2023 START 9:00 AM- 5:00 PM Redeem in Visitor Center Let Freedom Wing/ Hawk Mountain Redeem in Visitor Center/hawkmountain.org Show us you're proud to be an American! Celebrate Independence Day weekend at Hawk Mountain and wear red, white, and blue apparel or accessories to receive half off your trail admission. Mountain Members who wear the colors are eligible to pick a flag for a prize in the Visitor Center! 1700 Hawk Mountain Rd Kempton, PA 19529 Phone: (610) 756-6961

RSO's July 4th Star Spangled Spectacular 7/4/2023 - start 6:30 PM- 10:30 PM 2366 Bernville Rd RSO July 4th Star Spangled Spectacular/ Reading, PA Reading, PA 19605

The Borough of Wyomissing’s annual 4th of July Parade 7/4/23 - start 10:00 AM 1200 Cleveland Ave. and Wyomissing Blvd

BUCKS COUNTY

New Hope Chamber of Commerce Fireworks Display 7/1/2023 - 9:10 PM Over the Delaware River

MONTGOMERY COUNTY

Pottstown July 4th Parade 7/4/2023 - start 10:30 AM High and Adams Sts. and continues west to Manatawny Street Pottstown July 4th Parade/ pottstownrotary.org

PENNSYLVANIA

Dutch Wonderland celebrates holiday and park's 60th anniversary 7/1-7/4 start 11 AM Best Amusement Park for Families & Kids in PA | Dutch Wonderland