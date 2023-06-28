Fireworks in allentown

LEHIGH VALLEY

4th of July Celebration at Sayre Mansion  7/4/2023  - 5:00 PM- 9:00 PM  The Sayre Mansion  Sayre Mansion Independence Day Celebration/ Bethlehem, PA/ sayremansion.com  250 Wyandotte St.  Bethlehem, Pennsylvania United States 

Allentown 4th of July Celebration  7/4/2023 - 5:00 pm- 10:00 pm  Cedar Beach Park  Firework Celebration/ Cedar Beach Park/ (allentownpa.gov)  Cedar Beach Park & J Birney Stadium; Basketball and Volleyball at Cedar Beach courts; Fireworks Celebration at J Birney Stadium 

The Allentown Band  7/4/2023 - START 7:30 PM- 9:30 PM  Levitt Pavilion, Steel Stacks  The Allentown Band/Levitt Pavilion Steel Stacks/levittsteelstacks.org 

Bethlehem City Fireworks  7/4/2023 - start 9:15 PM  Viewed from City Center Plaza on East Church Street  Rain Date 7/5/2023

Fireworks at SteelStacks 7/4/2023 - Around 7:00 PM  Highmark Blue Shield Community Stage on the Air Products Town Square, SteelStacks Independence Day/ Steel Stacks/ steelstacks.org  (ArtsQuest Members Fireworks Party) 

Dorney Park's Fourth of July Celebration  7/4/2023 - start 9:30 PM  Dorney Park  Dorney Park's Fourth of July Celebration 

Easton Heritage Day  7/9/2023 -  Easton, PA  https://heritageday.org/ 

Emerald Fire Company Fireworks  7/8/2023 - start 4:30 PM  Facebook 

Great American Blast at Coca-Cola Park  7/4/2023 - start 6:00 PM  Coca- Cola Park  Great American Blast at Coca-Cola Park  FIREWORKS 9:15 pm 

Woodstone Country Club  6/30/2023 - 4:00 pm- 10:00 pm  Woodstone Country Club  Independence Day Celebration/ Woodstone Counrty Club/ (woodstonegold.com) 

Lehigh Valley Zoo’s Independence Day 7/4/2023 - Start 12:00 PM- 2:00 PM  Lehigh Valley Zoo  Independence Day Celebration - Lehigh Valley Zoo (lvzoo.org)  We will be giving away FREE flags while supplies last!  Uncle Sam on stilts from Grins and Grins LLC will perform from 12PM-2PM! Listen to patriotic anthems from the Allentown Hobo Band in the barnyard area from 12PM-2PM and check out some themed crafts! 

MONROE COUNTY

Eastburg's Big Bang Fireworks 7/1/2023 - Start 3:00 PM  East Stroudsburg Community Alliance  Eastburg's Big Bang Fireworks | East Stroudsburg Community Alliance | East Stroudsburg, PA 18301 (poconomountains.com) 

Skytop Lounge Celebration  7/4/2023 - start 11:00 AM- 3:00 PM  South Lawn, Skytop Lodge  Skytop Lodge 4th of July | Events | Skytop Lodge | Poconos Resort 

BERKS COUNTY

Independence Day 7/4/2023 - 11:00 AM- 3:00 PM  Daniel Boone Homestead  Independence Day Daniel Boone Homestead/ Birdsbo, PA  Daniel Boone Homestead  400 Daniel Boone Road  Birdsboro, PA 19508  

Kutztown Folk Festival  7/1/2023- 7/9/2023  9:00 AM- 6:00 PM  Kutztown Fairgrounds  https://www.kutztownfestival.com/festival-information  225 North Whiteoak Street  Kutztown, PA 19530 

Let Freedom Wing!  7/1/2023-7/4/2023  START 9:00 AM- 5:00 PM  Redeem in Visitor Center  Let Freedom Wing/ Hawk Mountain Redeem in Visitor Center/hawkmountain.org  Show us you're proud to be an American! Celebrate Independence Day weekend at Hawk Mountain and wear red, white, and blue apparel or accessories to receive half off your trail admission. Mountain Members who wear the colors are eligible to pick a flag for a prize in the Visitor Center!  1700 Hawk Mountain Rd  Kempton, PA 19529  Phone: (610) 756-6961 

RSO's July 4th Star Spangled Spectacular  7/4/2023 - start 6:30 PM- 10:30 PM  2366 Bernville Rd  RSO July 4th Star Spangled Spectacular/ Reading, PA  Reading, PA 19605 

The Borough of Wyomissing’s annual 4th of July Parade  7/4/23 - start 10:00 AM  1200 Cleveland Ave. and Wyomissing Blvd 

BUCKS COUNTY

New Hope Chamber of Commerce Fireworks Display  7/1/2023 - 9:10 PM  Over the Delaware River 

MONTGOMERY COUNTY

Pottstown July 4th Parade  7/4/2023 - start 10:30 AM  High and Adams Sts. and continues west to Manatawny Street  Pottstown July 4th Parade/ pottstownrotary.org  

PENNSYLVANIA

Dutch Wonderland celebrates holiday and park's 60th anniversary 7/1-7/4 start 11 AM Best Amusement Park for Families & Kids in PA | Dutch Wonderland

