BERKS COUNTY

Albany Township

Let Freedom Wing!: July 1-4 from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m. at the Hawk Mountain Sanctuary. Those who wear red, white, and blue apparel or accessories will receive half off their trail admission. Mountain members who wear the colors can pick a flag for a prize in the visitor center.

Bern Township

RSO's Star-Spangled Spectacular: July 4 at EnerSys' world headquarters, 2366 Bernville Rd. (Route 183). Grounds will open at 6:30 p.m. The Reading Symphony Orchestra concert will begin at 8 p.m. Fireworks will follow. Admission is free. Register online or pick up tickets at any of the three Boscov's stores in Berks County, EnerSys' headquarters, or the RSO's office at 100 N. Fifth St. in Reading.

Exeter Township

Independence Day at Daniel Boone Homestead: July 4 from 11 a.m. until 3 p.m. The event will include guided house tours, blacksmithing and gun building demonstrations, and activities for children.

Kutztown

Kutztown Folk Festival: July 1-9 from 9 a.m. until 6 p.m. daily at the Kutztown Fairgrounds,225 N. Whiteoak St. Independence Day activities include a parade at 11:30 a.m. followed by 4th of July concerts and shows on the main stage throughout the day. Admission is $16 for adults and $6 for children ages 13-17. Children 12 and under are admitted free. A weekly pass is also offered for $40. Parking is free.

Reading

Post-game fireworks at FirstEnergy Stadium: The Reading Fightin Phils will present four fireworks shows ahead of July 4, when they will be on the road. The shows on June 29 and 30 will follow the 7 p.m. games. The Mega Blast Fireworks shows on July 1 and 3 are billed as the largest shows in stadium history. Both of those games begin at 6:45 p.m.

Wyomissing

Moonlight swim and fireworks: July 3 at the Wyomissing Borough Pool. The pool will be open from 8 to 9:30 p.m. Admission is $3 for members and $5 for guests. Fireworks will begin at 10 p.m. Free viewing will be available in the high school parking lots and athletic fields.

Independence Day parade: July 4 starting at 10 a.m. This year's theme will be "The Rocket's Red Glare." Activities will follow at the Stone House. They include a rubber ducky race, a pie-eating contest, and games in and out of the pool. The rain date is July 8.

BUCKS COUNTY

Middletown Township

C is for Celebrate Fireworks: July 4 at 9 p.m. at Sesame Place. Elmo will also be dressed in his all-new patriotic outfit for meet-and-greet sessions with guests. The park will be open from 10 a.m. until 9 p.m.

New Hope

Light Up the Sky!: July 1, Aug. 4, and Sept. 1 at 9 p.m. The Greater New Hope Chamber of Commerce and New Hope Celebrates will present fireworks shows over the Delaware River. Parking will be available at New Hope-Solebury high School, Union Square, and the Lambertville Station.

LANCASTER COUNTY

East Lampeter Township

Dutch Wonderland celebrates Independence Day: July 1-4. The park will be open daily from 11 a.m. until 7 p.m. Duke's Lagoon will close at 6 p.m. Special ticket savings are available.

LEHIGH VALLEY

Allentown

4th of July Celebration:July 4 from 5 to 10 p.m. at Cedar Beach Park and J. Birney Stadium.

Great American Blast at Coca-Cola Park: July 4. Gates will open at 6 p.m. General admission tickets costs $8. Guests can sit anywhere in the seating bowl or on the field. Fireworks will begin at approximately 9:15 p.m.

Bethlehem

Independence Day at SteelStacks: July 4 at 3 p.m. Free admission. Various food vendors will be on hand, and the Banana Factory Arts Center will present free arts and crafts for people of all ages.

Community stage

3:30 - 5 p.m.: Sing for America

5:30 - 7:30 p.m.: John DeRosa

9 - 11 p.m.: Tavern Tan

Levitt Pavilion

7:30 - 9 p.m.: The Allentown Band

Wind Creek Deck

7 p.m.: ArtsQuest members' Fourth of July fireworks party

Independence Day Celebration at Sayre Mansion: July 4 from 5 to 9 p.m. at 250 Wyandotte St. in Bethlehem.

Fireworks: July 4 at 9 p.m.: Viewed from City Center Plaza on East Church Street and from the SteelStacks campus. (Rain date: July 5).

Easton

Easton Heritage Day: July 9 in downtown Easton.

Lehigh Twp., Northampton Co.

Independence Day Celebration at Woodstone Country Club: June 30 from 4 until 10 p.m. Live music will be performed from 7 until 9 p.m. Fireworks will begin at dusk.

North Whitehall Twp., Lehigh Co.

Lehigh Valley Zoo's Independence Day: July 4. The zoo will be open from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. Entertainment will take place from noon until 2 p.m.

South Whitehall Twp., Lehigh Co.

Dorney Park's July 4th Celebration: July 4 from 10 a.m. until 10 p.m. Fireworks start at 9:30 p.m.

Washington Twp., Lehigh Co.

Emerald Fireworks & Picnic: July 8 at 4:30 p.m. at Emerald Fire Company. Music begins at 7 p.m. Fireworks at 10:30 p.m. Parking costs $10 per car. Walk-ins are $2 per person.

MONROE COUNTY

Barrett Township

Skytop Lodge Fourth of July Celebration: July 3 and 4. Live entertainment on July 3 will begin at 5 p.m., followed by fireworks at dusk. The event is open to the public. Parking is $10 per car for non-resort guests.

On July 4, the celebration will take place on the south lawn from 11 a.m. until 3 p.m. Activities include lawn games, and inflatable slide, and a craft table.

East Stroudsburg

Eastburg's Big Bang Fireworks: July 1 at 3 p.m. on Crystal Street. Live music and and other activities will be followed by fireworks at dusk.



MONTGOMERY COUNTY

Pottstown

Pottstown July 4th Parade: July 4 starting at 10:30 a.m. at High and Adams streets. The parade will continue west to Manatawny Street.

Pottstown GoFourth! Festival: July 4 from 11 p.m. until 4 p.m. on High Street between York and Penn streets. There will be live music, fun for kids, food trucks, and artisans. A fireworks pre-show party will follow from 5 until 9:30 p.m. at Memorial Park. The fireworks will begin at 9:30 p.m.



WARREN COUNTY, N.J.

Washington Borough

Washington Celebrates America: July 4. The orange crate derby will begin at 8:30 a.m. on Broad Street at the borough park entrance. The parade will step off at 3 p.m. from Route 31 and Broad Street. It will follow Belvidere Avenue to Carlton Avenue to North Prospect Street. Music will follow from 6 until 9:30 p.m. on the athletic field at Warren Hills Middle School. Fireworks will begin at dark.