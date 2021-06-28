If you haven’t heard, a government report about UFOs was released over the weekend.
The report from the United States’ National Intelligence didn’t reveal much: they had no definite explanation for 143 of the 144 sightings they analyzed.
So, what were some of those unexplained Unidentified Aerial Phenomena?
The report suggests that they could have been caused by:
Things flying in the air that can be confused for something else. Examples: birds, balloons, drones, plastic bags, etc.
Naturally occurring things in the sky that can be picked up on infrared technology and radar in some cases like ice crystals, moisture, and changes in air temperature.
"Developments and classified programs by U.S. entities"
"Foreign Adversary Systems"
"Other", meaning the government just doesn't have enough information to make a conclusion.
The 1 sighting that was identified was a deflating balloon.
The National Weather Service launches big weather balloons twice a day all across the country. There are close to 100 sites that launch these balloons in the U.S., and close to 900 across the world, according to the National Weather Service.
The balloons take up instruments that record upper air weather observations, which in turn, help weather models and forecasters predict the weather.
NASA also sends up giant balloons carrying scientific instruments for all sorts of tests. They have close to 20 launches scheduled for this year.
The government's report "focused on reports that involved Unidentified Aerial Phenomena largely witnessed firsthand by military aviators and that were collected from systems we considered to be reliable."
Many planes, both commercial and military, will have radars in their noses.
These radars differ from weather radars in that they're more focused on detecting objects in front of the aircraft.
These radars give pilots information on how close an object is and how big it is. That's about all the information they give.
This is one way the government detected objects for this report, but lacked an understanding of what it was. Without more technology to observe the object, the government lacked enough information to make a determination.
Now, some military planes will have infrared technology. This allows you to "see" what an object looks like based on the heat it gives off.
For example, if you looked at a human with an infrared camera, you'd be able to see his or her shape and tell it was a human.
The military has detected unidentified objects that gave heat signatures, but this is another instance where they needed more observations beyond infrared camera to figure out what was detected.
There's also some unique weather phenomena that can occur higher up in the sky, above where weather typically occurs.
It won't cause much of a signature on infrared technology, but it would be visible to anyone in flying nearby.
Called upper atmospheric lightning, these are bizarre flashes and displays of colors in an area of the sky you wouldn't expect to ever see anything.
They often occur as a result of thunderstorms much lower in the sky.
Energy flies out of a thunderstorm cloud and energizes oxygen and nitrogen in different layers of the atmosphere. Oxygen and nitrogen are not designed to handle that extra energy, so they get rid of it as light, the light that's seen as "blue jets" and "sprites."
This process is very similar to how the Northern and Southern Lights occur, except the energy boost that excites oxygen and nitrogen for that is coming from space. Specifically, it's coming from the sun.
Closer to the ground, weather radars can detect some pretty unique things from time to time.
As long as there are hundreds of an objects flying in the sky, a weather radar can detect it.
From time to time, the National Weather Service offices will post radar images that detect a bunch of birds taking off for flight.
Even mayflies in the air can show up on radar.
And clouds can have a UFO appearance.
These lenticular clouds are caused by the way air moves over big mountains.
Compare that to these "crop circle" clouds. These happen when the air is dry and when certain types of clouds are agitated by things like an airplane.
Occasionally rocket launches will look like a UFO moving through the sky. 69 News got many calls and pictures in March 2021 when this rocks launching from Florida was visible in our skies.
And the International Space Station may get confused for a UFO because of the unique way it moves through the sky.
While similar in size to an airplane, the space station's movement doesn't quite look like a plane moving through the sky. Often times, it will vanish before reaching the horizon.
This "disappearing act" happens because the space station runs into the Earth's shadow. We see the space station because it's reflecting sunlight.
Also up in space, a cluster of low-flying internet satellites can get confused for UFOs. Track when the Starlink satellites fly over your home.