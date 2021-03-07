"NEARBY" ASTEROID
Over the weekend, an asteroid close to the size of the Empire State Building passed "near" Earth.
While it was "close" to Earth in the context of space, it was still pretty far away.
Imagine the distance from here to the moon. Then, multiply that by 44 and that's how close it was.
This asteroid will be much closer to Earth in 2029. It'll be so close, you'll be able to see it with your own eyes if you travel to Australia, western Asia, Africa, and Europe.
According to NASA, it'll look as big as one of the stars in the Little Dipper (the smaller Dipper) as it passes over those continents.
SPACE HURRICANE
Scientists have discovered something they're calling a "space hurricane".
In a recently published article, scientists crunched "space weather" data and found out, through computer simulations, there was a massive area of charged energy swirling counterclockwise over the North Pole in 2014.
Its size and swirl was similar to that of a hurricane.
The sun is always sending this charged energy our way. That energy is called "solar wind", and it takes away most of Mars' air. This is why Mars has 99% less air than Earth.
The solar wind doesn't affect our air because Earth's magnetic field blocks most of the sun's charged energy. Mars does not have a magnetic field to protect the planet.
Now, some of the sun's charged energy does sneak down into Earth.
Our magnetic field comes together around the North Pole and South Pole. There, some of this charge energy spills in, and it causes the Northern Lights and Southern Lights.
Occasionally, the sun sends big bursts of this charged energy our way. When way more of this charge energy enters earth, it can lead to GPS disruptions, issues with communication systems on airplanes, and potentially affect our power grids.
69 News spoke with a space weather expert and PPL about the impacts of this charged energy.
GLOW-IN-THE-DARK SHARK
Scientists discovered a shark off the coast of New Zealand that can glow in the dark.
It lives deep down in the ocean where it's pretty dark.
While scientists are not sure why it glows in the dark. They suspect it's for camouflage.
TSUNAMI WARNING
New Zealand had a scare last week after a few earthquakes triggered a tsunami warming.
We have issued a NATIONAL ADVISORY: TSUNAMI ACTIVITY following the magnitude 8.1 earthquake near KERMADEC ISLANDS REGION. We expect New Zealand coastal areas to experience strong and unusual currents and unpredictable surges at the shore— National Emergency Management Agency (@NZcivildefence) March 5, 2021
Tsunamis are not one giant wave like many Hollywood movies show.
A great of example of bad tsunami science is this scene from the 2015 movie San Andreas.
A tsunami is actually a series of waves in much higher than normal water.
If you saw a tsunami in real life, it'd look like flooding, and the flood waters would get higher at times. This happens because of higher rounds (waves) of water.
Typically tsunamis are not very tall, so the flooding they bring is often not very high.
While this is not always the case, it was the case for New Zealand last week.
Thankfully, there were very little impacts along the New Zealand coast.
Tsunamis are caused when there is a release of energy underwater with an up and down motion.
While earthquakes are the main cause of a tsunami, mudslides can also cause them.
In the ocean, you wouldn't notice a tsunami's energy. The higher water doesn't become visible until the energy is near a coast.
In shallower water, the rise in water level will become visible.
Just been sent this photo in Tokomaru Bay, could be the start? #eqnz pic.twitter.com/cTRfMBrim5— Luke Robinson (@whakataneluke) March 4, 2021