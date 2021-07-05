This is the time of the year when people hiking the whole Appalachian Trail are passing through our area.
Many hikers start the trail in Georgia in March.
The goal is to reach the peak of Mount Katahdin in Maine, the finish line, in September. Hikers want to get there before any snow starts on the mile-high mountain.
"Thru-hikers" have been spotted this week in Berks County, the Lehigh Valley, and New Jersey.
69 News caught up with some of them and asked about the nickname for Pennsylvania's part of the trail. There are enough boulder fields across Pennsylvania that Appalachian Trail "thru-hikers" call the state "Rocksylvania."
Dr. Martin Helmke, a geologist at West Chester University, jokes that part of the reason the Appalachian Trail is so rocky is it's the only part of Pennsylvania where no one would build a farm.
Martin says the really rocky spots exist because of the last ice age. That's when glaciers covered parts of northern Pennsylvania and New Jersey.
While glaciers didn't make it south enough to Berks County or the Lehigh Valley, this part of Pennsylvania and New Jersey did experience tremendous temperature swings from the glaciers and from the glaciers melting.
Those temperature swings, along with constant freezing and thawing, cracked apart the rocks and caused all the boulder fields.
The boulders are still there because our local rocks are particularly hard. They're resistant to erosion.
“When I thru-hiked the Appalachian trail in 1988, by far, Pennsylvania was the toughest portion of the trail because of this phenomenon: Very hard rock," Martin said. "You're also walking on rolling boulders! Every step, you have to be careful where you place your foot."
A current hiker shared his thoughts on the rocky terrain.
The Michigan resident, who goes by the trail name of Geo, said about the trail, "There are the boulder sections where you have to slow down, but just take it for what it is. That's all you can do out here."
He has actually loved hiking through Pennsylvania.
He and fellow hikers explained how valuable water is, especially with the summer heat.
Many carry water bottles which filter freshwater, but freshwater sources are often a distance off the trail and those marked freshwater spots many not always have water.
So, "thru-hikers" really appreciate when people leave unopened bottles of water on the trail or at trail crossings.
This also cuts down on carrying water in their backpacks. Geo says the less weight in your backpack, the better.
On one very humid day on the trail, some hikers said they booked a bed and breakfast in Wind Gap, Northampton County, just so they'd have air conditioning that night.
Otherwise, they said, they often tent camp on the trail.
The Appalachian Trail does have shelters for hikers about every 12 miles, but Geo says they can be loud party spots at night when there are a lot people camping on the trail.
The Appalachian Trail is over 2,000 miles long.