There has been a very big decline in the American kestrel across the United States, but one man's efforts in the Lehigh Valley are making a difference.
Paul's a federally and state licensed bird expert, and he has been tracking the American kestrel for decades.
69 News recently caught up with Paul in Northampton County as he put metal bands around the legs of 5 newborn American kestrels.
The bands serve as a way to track the bird. When people see a bird with a band, scientists ask that they report it to the United States Geological Survey's bird banding website.
This helps scientists study where the birds are going and why. That information helps scientists piece together why there are fewer American kestrels, and figure out how to help American kestrel populations flourish.
Loss of habitat is one of the reasons why the American kestrel population has declined.
The American kestrel is a bird of prey, so it hunts insects like grasshoppers and animals like mice and small birds.
As areas get more developed, the American kestrels lose their hunting grounds and they lose possible nests.
Unlike many birds, the American kestrel doesn't build its own nest. It looks for a woodpecker's old nest or some other sort of shelter that can serve as a nest.
Paul says one of the best things someone can do to help the American kestrel is to put up a bird box so the birds have a place to nest.
Across Northampton County, Paul has put up around 100 bird nesting boxes. In Bucks County, he has a colleague who put up around 80.
In these two counties alone, they've seen rises in the American kestrel population, over time, after those bird boxes were installed.
Paul notes that the location of the bird nesting boxes is key. He says they must be in an open area, particularly on farmland or grassland. These are the areas where there is food for the American kestrel.
If you're interested in having a bird nesting box on your property, you can make them or buy them.
If you buy them, they're around $25. You can order them from the Pennsylvania Game Commission Howard Nursery or find them on Amazon.
Paul makes his own. He says, "my boxes are 10 inch boards. The height of my boxes are 16 inches. The roof and back board is 24 inches."
The one side is hinged, so it's easy to open to clean and to get the young kestrels out to band.
"I use wood chips on the inside of box since they do not make their own nests."
We found more detailed instructions for bird box construction on this how-to sheet from the Wildlife Center of Virginia.
And if you want to see an American kestrel up close, Grand Central Landfill in Northampton County has free birdwatching tours throughout the year. When landfills fill up, many get covered up with grass and become a grassland nature preserve. So, Paul has a few boxes there.