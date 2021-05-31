How do you travel without a GPS or a map?
Scientists have an answer: you look to the stars--specifically, you look to stars that has become pulsars.
Pulsars are burnt out stars, and you can use pulsars as a substitute to GPS and navigate a spacecraft with them, says Dr. Paul Ray, a U.S. Navy Research Laboratory scientist who also works with NASA.
Think about that: in deep space, far away from Earth communications, burnt out stars will keep you on track.
Even though you can't see a burnt-out star any more, it still gives off energy. If you had X-ray vision, you'd see that energy. Scientists see it with X-Ray telescopes like NICER.
NICER is located on the International Space Station, and it lets Paul and his team track the energy emitted from pulsars as they spin. This energy is emitted like clockwork.
"I do the timing of these pulsars to very high precision. NICER can measure the time of arrival better than 100 nanoseconds, which is something unprecedented for an X-Ray telescope" says Paul.
Paul is a time expert for the NAVY. Yes, the NAVY.
"The Navy is responsible for timekeeping for the military for example. The U.S. Navy Observatory has all the atomic clocks and stuff like that. Well these pulsars we study with NICER are incredible natural clocks."
Track those reliable energy bursts from 3 different pulsars and you can determine your location in space.
Here on Earth, seismographs do something similar. If you have 3 seismographs, you can figure out the location of an earthquake.
"So, they’re these fantastic cosmic laboratories that let us understand a lot of things we could never learn here on Earth" says Paul.
It's fascinating how these pulsars form.
"When very massive stars run out of nuclear fuel, they stop making heat in their core, and so they start to collapse," explained Paul.
These imploding stars are like a hot air balloon.
"If you turn off the source of heat, if you turn off the blower on your hot air balloon, the jiggling of the atoms causing it to be expanding stops and it starts to shrink," Paul further explained.
The stars shrink from a million miles across to just 16 miles across.
"So, it's the size of a city. It's incredibly dense. One teaspoon weighs as much as Mount Everest," according to Paul.
If a star keeps collapsing and gets even denser, then it's called a black hole.
So, understanding pulsars will lead to a better understanding of black holes.
“And now we’re operating more and more in space with Space Force and things like that, so understanding the particle environment in space and the background we see is critical" noted Paul.
Determining the size and density of these pulsars is a new discovery by Paul and the NICER team.
