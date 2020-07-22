Coronavirus is preventing a Georgia family from seeing their matriarch on a special birthday, so they're asking for help!

Helen Mangham is turning 105 years old next month.

Her family was planning a big party with over 100 guests, but the pandemic put a stop to it.

Instead, the immediate family will visit.

Mangham loves getting mail, so the family is hoping people will send her cards.

Her granddaughter is collecting them and will bring them to the party.

Mangham isn't on medication, and says the key to living a long life is trusting God and living by the Bible.

She also has three sisters who are alive, at 94, 101 and 103 years old!

Anyone wishing to send a card can mail it to:

Pam Vickers

257 Wallie Road

Molena, GA, 30258

