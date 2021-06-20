This may come as a surprise, but Earth is farthest from the sun in the summer.
It's all because the Earth takes an egg-shaped orbit around the sun.
If you have an egg, take a look at its shape. Notice how the pointier end is farther away from the center of the egg.
Right now, Earth is at that "pointy end" of its orbit.
Earth reaches its farthest from the sun this year on July 5th.
On January 4, 2022, the Earth will be at its closest point to the sun.
Our seasons are not affected by the distance between the sun and the Earth during its orbit. Instead, we get seasons because of the tilt of the Earth.
Earth's tilt leads to the Northern Hemisphere being pointed toward the sun in the summer and pointed away from the sun in the winter.
As a result of that tilt, the Northern Hemisphere gets more sunlight in the summer and less sunlight in the winter.
The less sunlight we get, the colder we get.
In fall and spring, the Earth's tilt leads to a more even amount of sunlight between both hemispheres.
So, the seasons are not that much different in the fall and spring in the northern and the southern hemispheres.
Different hemispheres having different seasons is more noticeable in the summer and winter months.
While we have cold weather around Christmas time, places like Australia are just starting summer.
According to folks who live in Australia, Christmas is a lot like like one of our summer holidays. Locals in Australia will do beach parties and picnics on Christmas Day in honor of the holiday.
Right now, winter has just begun in the southern hemisphere.
Watch a short demonstration about how the Earth's tilt leads to more direct or less direct sunlight.
You'll also learn what would happen if the Earth were much more tilted. In short, our summers and winters would be more extreme.