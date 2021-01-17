Girl Scout troops everywhere are gearing up for the biggest fundraiser of the year - cookie season. Troops loaded their cars at a distribution point at Dorney Park. Selling the cookies this year is different because of Covid....
"Cookie booths are not happening right now. Hopefully they'll start up. But until that happens, we're doing a lot of digital sales online," said Erica Graham, a troop mother.
"It stinks because it's not like normal years so we have to try our best to do what we can do," said Montana Nagle, a Girl Scout.
Like many organizations, online has been the way to go. Digital sales is the move but the girls still have the chance to be a little creative.
"We're going to see how it goes. We're going to take it day by day. We do have some flexibility. We're able to put up a cookie stand on our own property this year which is something totally new," said Graham.
That includes some door-to-door sales. As for the Wetzel duo, they hope to outsell themselves from last year.
"She did almost 600 boxes last year," said Shannon Wetzel, a troop mother.
Shannon's daughter, Sarah, has a goal to sell 800 boxes.
Basically, if you thought you could get away from the girl scout cookie calories this year, think again..
"There's one thing that Girl Scouts know how to do and that's to be creative, innovative, make sure that our cookies get to our customers and making sure that our troops are being able to fund raise to keep their adventures happening," said Naomi Pratt, a Product Program Manager.