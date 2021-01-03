A local NASA ambassador discusses when you can see Uranus and what the astronauts are growing on the space station right now.

NIGHT SKY

This month, you can spot Jupiter, Saturn, Mars, and Venus very easily in the night sky. They're all still pretty bright.

If you have a pair of binoculars, look for Uranus on Wednesday, January 20. It'll be between the moon and Mars. Look for a small dot with a blue color.  

view

This is where to look for Uranus on January 20.  Credit: NASA.

Any clear night around the 20th works, too, but it'll be harder to locate Uranus. A free night sky app can help you figure out where to look.

And if you have a telescope, you'll be able to see a much bigger blue dot. Uranus has blue clouds, hence the blue color.

uranus

This is what Uranus looked like through a telescope in Northampton County.  Credit: Marty McGuire.

INTERNATIONAL SPACE STATION

Did you know the astronauts on the space station post pictures on social media? They use satellite internet to post the content.

Recently, one of the astronauts was talking about growing radishes.

They're growing different vegetables to see what grows best in space. This is part of a larger project because scientists will need to grow their own food on the moon and Mars. These experiments on the space station are a step toward that goal.

NASA will have astronauts living on the moon as part of the goal of getting to Mars.  

Moon Landing

A NASA artist's image of astronauts on the moon.  Credit: NASA.

NASA CALENDAR

If you're interested, here's the downloadable NASA wall calendar discussed in the interview with Lehigh Valley NASA Ambassador Marty McGuire.

Marty posts pictures of the night sky seen through his telescope on his social media throughout the month.

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.