There's a recipe for making ice cream out of snow, and you likely have the ingredients in your pantry.

You need milk, sugar, vanilla, and fresh snow.

In a big bowl, combine:

  • 1 cup milk (any kind works, but whole milk will make the ice cream creamier)
  • 1/3 cup sugar
  • 1 teaspoon vanilla
  • a small pinch of salt (optional)

If you can, chill that mixture. You can even bring your ingredients outside and put the bowl on top of the fresh snow.

Next, add around 8 cups of fresh, white snow.

Snow

Look how the snow is white, light, and fluffy on the railing.  This is the best type of snow to use for snow ice cream.

Keep adding snow until it looks like ice cream.

It won't be as thick or creamy as regular ice cream, but it'll be tasty.

Some people use sweetened condensed milk in place of the milk and sugar.  Using that makes a creamier ice cream.

You could also try adding some cocoa power to the liquid mixture before adding snow to make chocolate ice cream.

