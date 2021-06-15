A rocket launch was scheduled at NASA Wallops Island Rocket Launch facility for 7 a.m. Tuesday, but the weather is postponing it.

The folks at Wallops Island do have an eye on the sky. They hope to still get the rocket in the sky later in the morning. Their Twitter will have the latest on the updated launch time.

When it does lift off, Northrop Grumman’s Minotaur 1 rocket will be carrying a satellite into space.  The satellite will be used for United States national security.

This satellite itself is located at the top of the rocket.  

Even though the rocket is launching from Virginia, you'll be able to see it from your home, if the skies were clear, 30 seconds to a minute after launch.

Normally, you'd see clouds from the exhaust of the rocket.

Rocket Clouds

Clouds made from the exhaust of a rocket

Or you'd see something like this: a white plume moving through the sky.

A passing rocket in March 2021

But for this launch, the 69 News Weather Team says there will be a lot of clouds in our skies.

You can always watch the launch live on NASA's Wallops Island YouTube channel.  Live coverage starts at 6:30 AM.

NASA's live stream of a Northrop Grumman Corporation #Minotaur rocket.

And there will be more rocket launches from Wallops Island later this summer.

When you see a rocket launch in person, you often see launch before you hear the launch:

